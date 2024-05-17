VIDEO: Belal Muhammad reacts to news of long-awaited title shot vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Yes, you heard that correctly, Belal Muhammad will finally get his title shot.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) will run things back with welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) in the UFC 304 main event July 27 in Manchester, England.

It’s been a long wait for Muhammad, who’s undefeated in his past 10 fights. “Remember The Name” has been chomping at the bit to rematch Edwards, after their first fight in March 2021 ended in a no contest. Edwards inadvertently poked Muhammad in the eye, causing him severe damage which rendered him unable to continue.

Five wins later and Muhammad has been awarded his opportunity. Watch him react to the news, which UFC CEO Dana White announced Thursday.

Alhamdillah Thought this day would never come gods timing is the best timing… Main event Muhammad pic.twitter.com/lbWIzHbano — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 16, 2024

Muhammad was promised a title shot after defeating former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 last May, but it took a year for him to get his wish.

He had to watch Edwards defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 296, and was almost passed up again when the promotion had plans of booking Edwards last month at UFC 300. When Shavkat Rakhmonov, Islam Makhachev, and Khamzat Chimaev all turned down the opportunity because of Ramadan, Edwards was no longer featured on the historic card.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie