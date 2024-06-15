Video: Barella’s goal gives Italy the lead against Albania

Video: Barella’s goal gives Italy the lead against Albania

Another Inter star, Nicolò Barella, gave Italy the lead on their EURO 2024 debut against Albania on Saturday.

Sassuolo star Nedim Bajrami found the net after just 28 seconds at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, but Alessandro Bastoni levelled the score only a few minutes later with a towering header at the far post.

His Inter teammate Barella completed the job at minute 16 with a volley from the edge of the box.

There was a brief VAR check for a potential Federico Dimarco foul in the build-up, but the Azzurri’s goal was confirmed.

You can follow Italy vs Albania LIVE on the Football Italia LIVEBLOG.

Tune in on the Football Italia YouTube channel after the final whistle for a post-match show from the Westfalenstadion.