Video: Bajrami and Bastoni provide thrilling start to Italy-Albania

It was a dramatic start to the EURO 2024 match, as Albania scored the fastest ever goal in European Championship history after 23 seconds before Alessandro Bastoni equalised for Italy.

The Azzurri are the reigning Champions of Europe, but their title defence had the worst possible start when Sassuolo midfielder Nedim Bajrami opened the scoring after just 23 seconds.

He pounced on a sluggish Federico Dimarco throw-in to surprise his Inter teammate and Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near top corner.

Bajrami goal

However, Italy equalised with a smart corner kick routine when Dimarco and Lorenzo Pellegrini combined to float a cross to the back post for the Bastoni free header.

It was only the Inter defender’s second goal for the Nazionale after the Nations League 5-2 defeat in Germany in June 2022.

Bastoni goal