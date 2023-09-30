Video: Austyn Nyschot TD part of Maine-Endwell win
Austyn Nyschot muscles in for a first-half score to give Maine-Endwell a 34-7 lead at Union-Endicott in a 41-21 win Sept. 30, 2023.
