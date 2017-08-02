Video: Austin Jackson robs Hanley Ramirez of a home run in spectacular fashion

Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez thought he had a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning at Fenway Park, but Indians outfielder Austin Jackson had other ideas. Ramirez drove a 0-1 Dan Otero fastball into right-center field. Jackson leaped with his momentum taking him over the fence. He was able to hang on and the catch was confirmed upon review.

The home run would have cut the deficit to 7-6. The Red Sox went on to take the lead anyway with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning. The game got even more nuts from there. The Indians took a 10-9 lead in the top of the ninth on a Francisco Lindor solo home run and a bases loaded wild pitch from Craig Kimbrel. The Red Sox walked off 12-10 winners in the bottom of the ninth on Christian Vasquez’s three-run home run off of Cody Allen.

Follow @Baer_Bill