Video: Athanasiou buries first goal since conclusion of contract stalemate

Eight days after finally settling on a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, Andreas Athanasiou has his first goal of the season.

Situated wide open in the slot, Athanasiou went down to one knee to one-time his shot, which beat Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer on the glove side to give Detroit the lead in the first period.

Athanasiou made his season debut on Thursday, going without a point in 11:38 of ice time against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After a long summer of negotiations, reports that the now 23-year-old forward, a restricted free agent at the time, could sign with a KHL team, and a holdout that entered the second week of the season, Athanasiou and the Red Wings finally agreed on a one-year, $1.387 million contract.

Athanasiou had a strong 2016-17 season with 18 goals and 29 points in 64 games, displaying terrific speed and skill, and the ability to make special plays on a team that could use another young dynamic offensive presence in its lineup.

