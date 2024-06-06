(Video): Arsenal star should be dropped for G/A machine says TalkSport pundit

Cole Palmer scored his first England goal on Monday night – a penalty of course – taking advantage of the start he was handed by Gareth Southgate in the first warmup game before the Euros to stake his claim for a place.

On TalkSport this morning, Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein discussed Palmer’s place in this team, and how Gareth Southgate would be weighing up how to use him. Goldstein was insisting that because of the season that Palmer has had, that he should be a starter in Germany.

Regardless of your thoughts on who should start, it’s clear that Southgate is going to play Saka. He’s a player he’s relied on for years, and while Palmer can break into the team long term, there’s no way Southgate is tearing up his plans this close to the tournament.

Cole will get his chances in games – but it will be from the bench most likely.

