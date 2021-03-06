VIDEO: Arsenal gift Burnley bizarre goal with calamitous mistake

A horrible mistake from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka handed a goal on a plate to Burnley and Chris Wood at Turf Moor on Saturday.

If ever a passage of play summed up all of Arsenal’s problems this season, this was it, as they overplayed at the back and were caught out.

Big time.

Arsenal dominated the first half at Burnley, going ahead early on and they then missed several big chances to extend their lead.

That slack finishing came back to bite them, as the Gunners then shot themselves in the foot in a big way.

Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka got themselves in a right mess at the back as they played it around casually in their own box, and Burnley pressed them high.

Xhaka then took a touch while under pressure, and facing his own goal, and hit a pass straight against Wood and it deflected into the net to gift Burnley an equalizer.

It really was peak Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta was fuming as his side dominated the game but handed Burnley a lifeline through this comical defensive error.

Check out the goal in the video above, as it summed up the season Arsenal is having perfectly.

