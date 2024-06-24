Video – Arda Guler left frustrated as Turkey coach sends him to individual training

Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler began the UEFA Euro 2024 with a bang, scoring a wondergoal for Turkey as they defeated Georgia 2-1 in their tournament over.

But since then things have taken a downturn for the 19-year-old sensation as he was dropped from the starting XI against Portugal despite his stellar display against Georgia.

Manager Vincenzo Montella explained the decision claiming that Guler had been dealing with fatigue and handed him just 20 minutes in the second game.

“We talked to Arda and the doctor, he was tired. We did not want to take any risks,” he had said.

Tensions brewing?

However, a recent clip from Turkey’s training session seems to suggest that all might not be well between Guler and Montella.

Indeed, as Turkey prepared for their final group game against Czechia, the 19-year-old was made to train away from the main squad by the manager, which seemingly left the youngster frustrated.

Just as Guler was ready to wear his training bib and get started, Montella took it away and asked him to move away.

Çekya maçı öncesi antrenmanında Arda Güler, as takımla çalışmak için yelek giydiği esnada Teknik Direktör Montella’nın Arda’nın elinden yeleği aldığı ve ayırdığı görüldü. Arda bakakaldı. pic.twitter.com/6X8nm3RgKV — Haber Report (@HaberReport) June 23, 2024

Stepping aside, the teenager looked puzzled as he saw his teammates get started with the training session before walking away from the scene and training by himself.

It must be remembered that Montella’s decision to bench Guler against Portugal did not please a large contingent of the Turkish national team supporters.

Now, his action to send Guler to train by himself away from the group is likely to spark a strong reaction as well.