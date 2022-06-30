Video appears to show Texas A&M staff discussing NIL opportunities with recruits

Last month Alabama head football coach Nick Saban suggested that Texas A&M has been using NIL to pay players as a recruiting tactic, and needless to say, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t respond well.

In what was a very unusual emergency press conference Fisher said, “You can call me anything you want to call me, but you ain’t calling me a cheat. I don’t cheat and I don’t lie. I learned that when I was a kid. If you did, the old man would slap you upside the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped him.”

Well, it looks like the greatest to ever do it, Nick Saban, was right. In a recently leaked video, a Texas A&M staff member is heard allegedly talking to recruits about the NIL deals that the Aggies can offer via donors. The staff member is heard saying, “Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come to play here.”

I hate to be the one that breaks the bad news, but it looks like someone gets to smack Fisher. Based on this video it appears that Fisher lied, that they have paid players to attend which with NIL laws. However, nothing is certain, but this may lead to some sort of an investigation.

However, using money has clearly become A&M’s only legitimate recruiting tactic. This is fine because when their big brother, Texas, joins the conference, they will take a massive hit in recruiting and on numerous other fronts. Plus half of this 2022 class will be gone before they ever see the field anyway.

“Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here” But Jimbo was highly offended when Saban said they bought their class 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z456YcnNIS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 30, 2022

