Video: Apollo football's Adam Mohammed ready to build on success behind big duo up front
Spring football at Apollo High School means a new turf field and anticipation for a breakout year behind running back Adam Mohammed.
Spring football at Apollo High School means a new turf field and anticipation for a breakout year behind running back Adam Mohammed.
Matthew Delaney, 18, was hit in the chest by a stray bullet during the Eagles' home game Saturday.
The result of an expanded College Football Playoff will be a never-before-experienced football viewing nirvana.
The College Football Playoff announced the schedule and bowl game assignments for the first two installments of the expanded format, which is going from four teams to 12 beginning with the 2024 season.
A lot of times, rookies come in and shove veterans to the side once the NFL season kicks off. Fantasy managers need to be aware not only of the first-years set to shine, but also which vets are in the clear. Matt Harmon highlights a few of the latter.
Joel Embiid finally broke through the barrier that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić had built, beating both two-time NBA MVPs to win the first trophy named for Michael Jordan.
“I think I’m in a better headspace than I was.”
Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle at the end of the Heat's win over the Knicks in Game 1 of their series on Sunday.
The stench of Dan Snyder no longer plaguing the Washington Commanders has apparently been very good for business.
Vandersloot and Jones are part of the star-studded lineup that led WNBA fans to deem the Liberty a potential super-team.
Doc Rivers called the workout "a step forward" but said he doesn't anticipate a status change for the MVP finalist.
This contract keeps Love with the Packers through 2024.
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream Saturday's UFC fight.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bijan Robinson made a fun choice for his jersey number with the Falcons.
The Chiefs' win over the Eagles jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in viewership.
Here's how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Williams made the announcement before appearing on the red carpet.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger meet to give their thoughts on the latest developments with college football expansion and scheduling.