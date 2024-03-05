Video: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou open workouts live stream (11 a.m. ET)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Fight week for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match on Friday is underway, with open workouts set to take place Tuesday.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will make his second venture into the boxing ring after overachieving in his debut loss to Tyson Fury in February, when he takes on one of the most decorated member of boxing’s heavyweight division in Joshua.

Both men, as well as the undercard filled with some notable figures, will showcase some of their skills for fans and media at open workouts.

DAZN will offer a free live stream of the festivities beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, and you can watch the video above.

MMA Junkie will also provide on-site coverage of the open workouts and the rest of Joshua vs. Ngannou fight week.

