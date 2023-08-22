Video: Answering the complicated ‘what’s next’ for Aljamain Sterling after UFC 292 title loss

Aljamain Sterling finds himself in a tough position coming out of UFC 292.

Sterling lost the bantamweight championship this past Saturday in Boston where Sean O’Malley caught him with a counter right hand and won by second-round TKO to end his title reign after more than two years.

Heading into UFC 292, Sterling talked about leaving the division and moving up to featherweight to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for a second UFC belt, which would clear the way for good friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili to fight for 135-pound gold. But after the loss, Sterling questioned moving up considering how O’Malley dropped him.

It’s a complicated question given the circumstances, but what’s next for Sterling after the loss? Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Nolan King and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that question with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie