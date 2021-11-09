Video: Anderson Silva’s son knocked out cold in kickboxing match

Former UFC champion Anderson Silva had two of his sons compete in the same event, but it wasn’t a perfect night.

First up was Kalyl Silva, who was looking to ride the momentum of his impressive eight-second knockout in his kickboxing debut. He defeated Melo Pamuk by unanimous decision at FightersRep 11 on Nov. 5, but unfortunately his brother wasn’t able to follow suit.

Gabriel Silva faced Vincent Familari for the IKF light middleweight championship and was knocked out cold with less than 20 seconds remaining in Round 1.

You can watch the full fight, including the finishing sequence, in the video below beginning at the 2:41:08 mark.