Video: Can Aljamain Sterling thrive in the UFC featherweight division?
A former UFC bantamweight champion, will Aljamain Sterling find similar success a weight class higher? We discuss on "Spinning Back Clique."
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
It's just a tiny garden gnome, but it's almost as tough to get at Augusta National as a green jacket.
What does Philadelphia need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the biggest NFL news from the weekend before diving into the teams that changed our expectations the most (in a good OR bad way) the most compared to last offseason. The duo start with the biggest news from the weekend, including the update to the Stefon Diggs trade that revealed the Houston Texans voided the final years of his contract. Fitz and Frank speculate on why before discussing the Carolina Panthers extending DT Derrick Brown and the explosion of the interior defensive line market. Things change quickly in the NFL, so Fitz and Frank decide to look at some teams who have changed our perception of them the most over the past year. The top risers include the Texans, Chicago Bears (and the NFC North as a whole) and Los Angeles Rams, while some teams that lost the benefit of the doubt include the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with a dueling snake draft, as they compete to draft the best championship games of all time. Frank dominates.
UK was boasting one of the best recruiting classes in the country before Calipari's stunning move to Arkansas. Where will all that talent land?
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
Clark and the Hawkeyes are headed to the national championship game.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.