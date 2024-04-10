Video: Can Aljamain Sterling thrive in the UFC featherweight division?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel discusses Aljamain Sterling’s move to the featherweight division.

This Saturday, the former UFC bantamweight champion goes up to 145 pounds to take on veteran Calvin Kattar on the preliminary card of UFC 300 in Las Vegas. It’s a big addition to the featherweight division, given Sterling’s status in the sport. But can he find success just like he did a weight class below?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Nolan King, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss Sterling’s decision to move up and his potential in this new division.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie