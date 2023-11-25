Video: How would Aljamain Sterling fare against Max Holloway at featherweight?

Aljamain Sterling may be heading to featherweight for a matchup against a former champion.

Sterling, a former bantamweight champion has been teasing a move to 145 pounds after losing his title to Sean O’Malley. Big fights are still on “Funk Master’s” radar, and sees a potential matchup against former featherweight champ Max Holloway as a possibility.

What do we think of this potential matchup? Is there a better “big name” option for Sterling in his featherweight move?

Would Sterling’s grappling style translate well to the weight class, or would Holloway’s striking game be too much to handle?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Nolan King, Danny Segura and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered these questions with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or check out this week’s full episode below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie