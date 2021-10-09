Video: Alexandr Romanov pummels Jared Vanderaa in bloody TKO at UFC Fight Night 194

Alexandr Romanov continues to make noise in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

The 30-year-old rising contender picked up his fourth win in the UFC, stopping Jared Vanderaa in the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 194 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Romanov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) made it look easy, as he was in complete control throughout the fight. Romanov took down Vanderaa at will and was also able to stand and exchange with him with few issues.

Alexandr Romanov remains undefeated with another dominant performance at #UFCVegas39 💯 pic.twitter.com/29wBRqmwQU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 9, 2021

In the second round, Romanov took down an exhausted Vanderaa and rained down non-stop ground-and-pound until the referee had no choice but to stop the action. The official stoppage came at the 4:43 mark.

Romanov, a former EFC heavyweight champion, joined the UFC in late 2020 and since has racked up four consecutive wins.

