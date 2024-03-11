Video: Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko appear friendly during ‘The Ultimate Fighter 32’ media day faceoff

LAS VEGAS – UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko faced off for the first time ahead of their trilogy Monday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene to capture the moment.

Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) spoke with reporters at the UFC Apex after it was announced this past weekend that they will serve as opposing coaches on Season 32 of the “The Ultimate Fighter,” with filming set to begin shortly. After the show airs, they will meet for a third time later this year, with details still to be determined.

In two previous encounters, Grasso claimed the 125-pound championship with a stunning fourth-round submission of Shevchenko in March 2023 at UFC 285. Six months later, Grasso and Shevchenko fought to a split draw in the main event of the inaugural Noche UFC event on Mexican Independence Day.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko got their first look at each other Monday before they start coaching Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” 👀 Who ya got in the trilogy?!? pic.twitter.com/egucVOi4bw — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 11, 2024

You can watch their first faceoff before “TUF 32” begins in the video above.

