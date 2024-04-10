Video: Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill cross paths ahead of UFC 300 main event

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill didn’t have to wait until the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference to see one another in the flesh.

The two main event fighters crossed paths Tuesday in Las Vegas and kept it professional. Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) defends his UFC light heavyweight belt against Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

During Tuesday’s interaction, Hill greeted Pereira and asked him to sign a hoodie before they shook hands and went their own ways.

CHAMA 👀@AlexPereiraUFC and @JamahalH come face-to-face for the first time on Fight Week😮‍💨#UFC300 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/YE2dxbXAhb — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 9, 2024

Pereira most recently fought in November when he won the UFC light heavyweight title (vacated by Hill months prior) when he defeated Jiri Prochazka by TKO. The win marked his the start of his second divisional title reign in the UFC.

UFC 300 marks Hill’s first fight since he tore his Achilles tendon injury in a UFC fighter basketball game in July. He had won the UFC light heavyweight title in a dominant UFC 283 win over Glover Teixeira in January 2023 but then vacated due to the injury.

