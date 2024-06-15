Video: Albania fans commit culinary crime to torture Italy supporters

Albania fans vastly outnumber the Italy supporters in Dortmund ahead of the EURO 2024 match, but there was a fun atmosphere when teased with the greatest culinary crime – breaking spaghetti.

It kicks off at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Azzurri open their campaign and there is a huge Italian community in Germany, but you wouldn’t know that to look at the streets of Dortmund or the stands of this stadium, which were primarily full of Albanian fans in red.

The two nations are divided only by a narrow sea and Albania receives Italian television signals, so there is a unity more than rivalry.

This was evident in a fun moment when Albanian supporters threatened to commit a culinary crime – breaking spaghetti.

The Italians played along, on their knees pleading not to ruin perfectly good food, but they were split and thrown like confetti.

Italy protective of its pasta