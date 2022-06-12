Video: Alan Belcher makes absurd amount of saliva spew from BKFC fighter’s mouth with one-punch KO

Former UFC fighter Alan Belcher continues to wreak havoc in bare-knuckle boxing.

Belcher won his first promotional headliner at BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2 when he one-punched fellow heavyweight standout Frank Tate for a knockout at 1:21 of Round 1. The event took place Saturday at Jackson Convention Center Complex in Mississippi.

The punch ejected a massive amount of saliva – or some type of liquid – out of Tate’s mouth, which was captured by a ringside videographer.

Check out the slow-motion rocket-launching of liquid in the video below.

With the win, Belcher earned himself a BKFC heavyweight title shot against current champion Arnold Adams at an event and date to-be-announced.

Belcher, 38, moves to 3-0 in professional bare-knuckle boxing. Since his retirement from the UFC and MMA competition as a whole in 2013, Belcher also has gone 2-0 in professional boxing. A former UFC middleweight contender, Belcher now competes as a hulking heavyweight.

“I changed things around,” Belcher recently told MMA Junkie. “I changed my ego. I wasn’t a fighter anymore, and I had to be something else. It gives you a different place to look at fighters and fighting, so you can enter back in on your own terms. I thought about it for years, and you’re always going to think about it and regret it, and you don’t want to live your life later with regret.”

