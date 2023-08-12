VIDEO: Alabama coach Nick Saban discusses first fall scrimmage
Alabama coach Nick Saban discusses the Crimson Tide's first fall scrimmage.
Has Georgia taken over Alabama's mantle as the best program in college football? For the first time in a while, that's a real question.
Jim Harbaugh's NCAA issues stem from recruiting violations committed by several Wolverines staff members and an alleged cover-up.
The submission, which came at 3:47 of the first round, was only the third win by twister in UFC history.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
The Rams are working their way up, but in a different way this time.
Burrow will reportedly be ready to start Week 1 against the Browns.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his rankings series with some RB marks he's in complete disagreement with.
Everyone got their first look at the Broncos offense under Sean Payton.
Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.
Averaging 91.7 mph, Steele’s heater looks relatively slow for a primary fastball. But if it were dubbed a cutter, it would rank as the third-hardest thrown by any starter in 2023.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
Tyler Adams will be staying with Leeds United for the foreseeable future after all.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
As Kelce and the Chiefs embark on another season with Super Bowl dreams, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates and other greats who've played the position weigh in.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some veteran players who are set to provide draft value in 2023.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?