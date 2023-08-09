Video: Airport football practice
Airport's football team works on kickoff returns Wednesday at practice.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Krause faces a felony charge tied to an alleged bomb threat at KU football facilities in July.
Enjoy the preseason. You don’t have to hide how you feel about football being back.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill welcomes in SNY's Chelsea Sherrod to take a closer look at the New York Knicks and determine if more playoff wins are ahead for the squad...or if a second-round exit is their ceiling.
Johnny Manziel has always been highly entertaining. That’s never been his challenge.
The Browns want their QB to get back into a groove.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
Mike Evans, who played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, said he learned of Manziel’s mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary.
Caleb Williams and USC should put up plenty of points again this season, but will they win the conference? Let us break down the board for what looks like the Pac-12's final season.
The Chicago street race winner is the No. 4 favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
The FedExCup Playoffs officially kick off this week in Memphis.
TCU made a magical run all the way to the national championship game in 2022. Are the Horned Frogs capable of competing for the title again?
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald start by reacting to the latest news around the NFL, including their thoughts on the first episode of Hard Knocks, some concerning comments surrounding Joe Burrow's injury and the situation with Jonathan Taylor and Kareem Hunt in Indianapolis. Later, they give some takeaways from training camps they've visited over the last week, including the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.