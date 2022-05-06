Video of accident involving Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shows scary T-bone crash

The reportedly “minor” car crash that sent Jerry Jones to the hospital this week did not leave the Cowboys owner with any notable injuries. Video of the accident, though, is somewhat scary to watch and makes it appear that the 79-year-old may have been extremely lucky in that regard.

The accident occurred Wednesday evening at an Uptown intersection just over 20 miles from The Star in Frisco. TMZ Sports obtained dashboard-cam footage from motorist Allen Roberson Jr., who was sitting in a nearby vehicle but was not otherwise involved in the crash.

The video shows a silver sedan turning from Harry Hines Boulevard, a one-way road with multiple lanes, onto an adjacent two-way street. As the sedan attempts to make a left turn from one of the center lanes of traffic, a dark-colored car- moving in the same direction, in an outer lane further to the left- enters the same intersection at a higher rate of speed. The dark car attempts to brake but hits the silver sedan, making violent impact with the driver’s side door.

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the Jerry Jones car crash on Wednesday … and it shows the Dallas Cowboys owner T-boned a car. https://t.co/lATSpqpsFi — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2022

Jones was in the dark-colored car. It is not known, however, if he was driving.

The video goes on to show Jones walking around with a slight limp after the crash. At one point, he pulls up his pant leg to examine his knee or lower leg; an occupant of the silver sedan “appeared to be complaining of some kind of head pain,” according to TMZ.

The Cowboys owner can then be seen talking with emergency medical personnel on the scene after the crash.

Jones was taken to Parkland Hospital, but was released shortly thereafter. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Wednesday night that his father was “all good.”

