VIDEO: Aaron Pico’s knockouts look incredibly more brutal in super slow-mo

Aaron Pico was a super prospect who signed with Bellator before his 18th birthday, expected to set the MMA world ablaze. And while his professional career got off to a rocky start, he’s been on fire since 2020.

After a 4-3 start to his career, which included being finished three times, Pico turned things around once he left his Team Body Shop home in Southern California to join famed Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, N.M. Since that move, Pico has won six fights in a row with five finishes, including some of the most impressive work we’ve seen from the now 26-year-old.

In the video above, relive some of his seven career knockouts in super slow-motion, which makes them look incredibly more brutal and confirms that Pico does, in fact, pack a punch.

Pico returns to action against Jeremy Kennedy this Saturday at Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims streamed on MMA Junkie.

