Video: Aaron Judge clubs hardest-hit home run in Statcast era

Those looking to unseat Aaron Judge from the Statcast leaderboard still have a lot of catching up to do. The rookie slugger grabbed hold of his 19th home run on Saturday, mashing an 0-1 pitch from the Orioles’ Chris Tillman an estimated 382 feet to left field in the first inning.

ALL RISE! AARON JUDGE! Too strong, too good. Solo HR to get the @Yankees going. #BALvsNYY https://t.co/CgvzbyAA3C — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2017





At 121.1 MPH, the blast was the hardest-hit home run in the Statcast era, eclipsing even Giancarlo Stanton‘s 120.3 MPH base hit in 2015. Judge now stands alone with the fourth hardest-hit balls of 2017, including a single, double and home run that all reached at least 119 MPH over the last two months.

Judge’s record-setting shot was the first of five hit by the Yankees during their 16-3 win over the Orioles on Saturday. Didi Gregorius, Starlin Castro, Matt Holliday and Gary Sanchez also added to their home run totals, with Sanchez’s eighth-inning, 115.1 MPH homer the hardest-hit one of his career to date.

