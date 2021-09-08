Video: 58-year-old Evander Holyfield labors through open workout before Vitor Belfort boxing bout

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Watch Evander Holyfield workout in front of the media ahead of his boxing bout against Vitor Belfort.

The former heavyweight boxing champion laced up and hit pads at Wednesday’s open workouts at the Heavyweight Factory in South Florida.

Holyfield takes on Belfort in a professional heavyweight boxing bout in the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends II on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The 58-year-old stepped in as a late replacement, filling in for Oscar De La Hoya who tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to pull out of the fight against Belfort. The fight was originally scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, but it was moved to Florida after De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Holyfield.

This is the first time Holyfield will compete in 10 years. The last time he fought was in 2011 when he defeated Brian Nielsen via TKO.

Watch Holyfield’s open workout in the video above.