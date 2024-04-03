Video: 2024 PFL 1 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs

The 2024 PFL 1 ceremonial weigh-ins take place Wednesday, and you can watch a live stream of the festivities right here on MMA Junkie.

PFL 1, which takes place Saturday at Boeing Center in San Antonio, features heavyweights and the newly added women’s flyweight division kicking off their regular seasons. The heavyweight main event pits Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky, while the featured women’s flyweight has Bellator champ Liz Carmouche taking on Julianna Velasquez in a trilogy after Carmouche won the first two encounters.

You can watch the fighters step on the scale and their faceoffs in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 1.

