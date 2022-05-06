VIDEO: Here are your 2022 Kentucky Derby horses
Here's a look at the 20 horses running in the 148th Kentucky Derby.
"In a sport that winning is everything, Zippy taught us that losing is a normal thing," said one of the horse's fans.
Here are the picks of the sports staff for this year's Kentucky Derby. Some longtime staffers, some new but all have picked who will win the Derby.
Derby horses prepare for Saturday races
Here's a complete guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby, including when to watch and which horses to look for during the greatest two minutes in sports.
Tiz the Bomb, Pioneer of Medina, Zandon top Ed DeRosa's list to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down the field for the 148th Kentucky Derby.
Things could get interesting Saturday at Churchill Downs, where the winners in 2019 and 2021 were disqualified. “Things can get a little dodgy throughout the race, having to go through holes and take dirt and take some bumps along the way," trainer Chad Brown said. The dark bay colt is trained by Brown, seeking his first Derby win after six losses.
We canvas a group of horse handicappers who typically keep their picks and riches to themselves. Here's what they have to say.
Kentucky Derby experts in Louisville go on the record with predictions for the Run for the Roses.
The 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks will take place this afternoon. Here is what you should know about the race.
Kentucky Derby bets are high risk, high reward. But what the heck is an exacta, a trifecta box and other bets at Churchill Downs?
How to watch, how to bet and everything else to know about this year's Kentucky Derby race at Churchill Downs.
There will be a capacity crowd and full field of horses in Saturday's Kentucky Derby, but with legendary trainer Bob Baffert banned, the race is far from back to normal.
Everything you need to know ahead of the 148th edition of the race in Louisville
Here's a look at the field for the 148th Kentucky Derby, to be run Saturday at Churchill Downs.