(Video) 2012 Champions League winner announces retirement

Former Chelsea and England defender Ryan Bertrand has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.

The left back joined Chelsea back in 2006 and spent nine years at the club, many of those on loan, and he went on to make 57 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, whilst he was also capped by England on 19 occasions.

He made his Premier League debut for the club in 2011 when he replaced Ashley Cole in a 3-1 win against Birmingham City.

Bertrand famously made his Champions League debut for the club in the 2012 final against Bayern Munich, and became the first player in the Champions League era to make his debut in the final as Roberto Di Matteo surprisingly named him in the starting line-up, and he played 73 minutes on that famous night.

The former England international joined Southampton in 2015 and went on to make 240 appearances for the Saints, before joining Leicester City in 2021, but he only made 11 appearances for the Foxes.

Bertrand has been without a club since being released by Leicester in 2023 following their relegation, and he announced his retirement from the game on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Bertrand announce his retirement