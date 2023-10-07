Victory steals win from Kathleen; Montsdeoca, Mason have huge games for Fort Meade

KATHLEEN — Victory Christian used some trickery to escape with a 15-14 victory over Kathleen on Friday night at Johnnie Johnson Stadium.

Jackson Benton’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jozia Scott with less than a minute left put the Storm down 14-13, but it was a fake on the extra point that proved to be the winning points. Benton found JJ Ruhstorfer in the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

“They’re a scrappy ball club, but my guys found it within themselves to keep pushing and clawing,” Victory Christian coach Kendrick Stewart said. “The past couple of weeks we’ve been on the short end. We found a way tonight, and I’m very proud of them.”

Blowout win: Lake Wales' RaShad Orr comes back strong, scampers past Lake Gibson in shutout win

From Thursday: Lakeland's defense dominates to hand Bartow its 1st loss of the season

Scoreboard: Get Week 7 high school football scores from Polk County here

Kathleen took a 14-7 lead in the second half on a pick-six from Corion Abram, but the Red Devils couldn’t hold on to the lead.

Martell Thomas also had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Storm’s only other touchdown.

Victory Christian (4-3) will face a tough task on the road next week against Lakeland Christian. Kathleen (0-6) will take on Lake Gibson at home.

Fort Meade 54, Ambassador’s Christian 0

FORT MEADE — Carson Montsdeoca and Keveun Mason had three touchdowns apiece as Fort Meade stayed unbeaten with a 54-0 rout of winless Ambassador’s Christian.

All of Mason’s scores came on the ground as the junior tailback continues his breakout season. Mason now has 14 total touchdowns, including 12 on the ground.

“Our offensive line is doing a great job,” Fort Meade head coach Jemalle Cornelius said. “Keveun is a very patient runner. He’s a humble kid that works hard. I’m proud of our total effort. The guys were focused. We had a great week of practice during Homecoming week.”

Montsdeoca threw his scoring passes to Ryan Screen for 51 yards, Josiah Lozano for 15 yards and Da’Juan Willis for 3 yards.

Jason Watkins added a 3-yard scoring run and Darian Kirkland got the defense on the board with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Fort Meade (6-0) is on a bye next week and will return to action on Oct. 13 at Tenoroc.

Auburndale 19, Pasco 7

DADE CITY — Jaysean Pritchard scored three touchdowns and the Auburndale defense was once again up to the task in a non-district win over Pasco.

Pritchard’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped the Bloodhounds seal the game behind another staunch defensive outing.

With 9:37 left in the fourth quarter Pritchard scampered for a 9-yard touchdown run that gave Auburndale a 12-7 lead. Later he hauled in a touchdown pass from Chad Williams with 2:51 left that made it 19-7.

“Jaysean is very versatile,” Auburndale head coach Kyle Sasser said. “He can play any skill position on the field. We try to move him around as much as possible. He doesn’t get too bogged down with handling those different roles.”

The Bloodhounds’ defense has gone 3-1 in its past four games and has given up only 13 points in those contests.

Pritchard also had a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The teams went into halftime tied at 7-7.

Auburndale (5-1) will have its Homecoming game next Friday against Liberty at Bruce Canova Stadium.

All Saints 41, Central Florida Christian 0

WINTER HAVEN — All Saints’ defense and special teams were impressive in a shutout win at Jahna Field on Thursday night.

The Saints (4-2) recovered two onside kicks, had two interceptions and recovered a fumble on the night.

Magnus Darrington had a big night on offense, going 5-for-6 for 102 yards and a touchdown, while also picking up 70 yards on the ground with two scores.

Tre Bell had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and his brother Claudarius Bell had 73 yards on the ground with a score of his own.

All Saints will look to continue its three-game winning streak next week against Berean Christian at home.

Santa Fe Catholic 37, Tenoroc 22

TENOROC — Conor Herrera and Dathon “Ping” Glover both had big nights in the Crimson Hawks’ victory over the Titans.

Herrera threw five touchdown passes, two of them to Glover who also had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“Conor’s a very smart quarterback,” Santa Fe head coach Clint Miller said. “He always gets us in the right play. Our lines played really well up front after having some early struggles, wo we’re really proud of them as well.”

Herrera also hit Trevor Smith for two scoring passes and Jayden McPherson also got in on the act.

Tenoroc’s touchdowns came from Brandon Ashlock on a pass, Jaidon Furman on a run and on a pick-six from Jamal Johnson.

Santa Fe (2-3) will play Oasis at home next week, while Tenoroc (0-7) will tackle Brooksville Central on the road.

Parrish Community 23, Mulberry 22 (OT)

MULBERRY — Parrish Community stopped Mulberry’s game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime to secure a road win on Friday night.

DJ Duvalt’s second rushing touchdown of the night put the Panthers in position to force another overtime or end it by going for two.

“It was a tough loss,” Mulberry head coach Brad Metheny said. “We played well enough to win on defense, we just came up a little short.”

Mulberry took an 8-0 lead on Duvalt’s first score of the night and led 16-8 on a DaiDai McWilliams touchdown pass to Javonn Baptiste.

A penalty in the end zone on a punt gave Parrish Community a safety to make it 16-10.

Mulberry was in position to run out the clock, but a fumble was recovered by Parrish and resulted in the game-tying touchdown a few plays later.

The Panthers moved down the field to attempt a game-winning 35-yard field goal but the Bulls blocked the kick to force overtime.

Mulberry faces a big Class 2S, District 13 showdown with Frostproof next week in The Phosphate Bowl.

Other Scores

Ridge 47, DeSoto 0

Bishop Moore 40, Haines City 8

Davenport 14, Poinciana 6

Jordan Christian at West Oaks, canceled

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Victory steals win from Kathleen; Fort Meade stays unbeaten and more