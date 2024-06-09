With a victory at Road America, Jamie Chadwick is just the second woman to win in IndyCar's top development series

ELKHART LAKE – Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win in IndyCar’s top development series since 2010 after she led all 20 laps from the pole Sunday in the Firestone Grand Prix Indy NXT race at Road America.

Her win in the final support race for the NTT IndyCar Series’ XPEL Grand Prix was hugely popular among Road America fans, who have close access to the victory lane celebration.

“I’ve got a lot of support. I’m grateful for that,” Chadwick said. “Yeah, I think from my side, we kind of talk about not having too much pressure early on. At the same time I really want to show what women are capable of in this sport. I strongly believe women are capable of getting to the highest level.

“We have an amazing young generation coming through. There’s so many great women in the sport. We just need more. Hopefully it inspires more and that’s all I care about.”

Jamie Chadwick celebrates her victory in the Indy NXT series Sunday at Road America.

Chadwick, 26, a three-time champion of the international Formula W series, took off in the two-lap dash after a red flag and finished 0.8203 of a second ahead of Louis Foster, who edged points leader Jacob Abel for second.

“I felt like when we were running, I had good control of the race, but in this championship there’s always yellows, always things that can throw anything into the mix. The red flag at the end,” Chadwick said.

“I knew anything could happen. I just had to drive my race, go for the best. Fortunately we were a bit heavier on the push to pass, able to bring it home.”

Chadwick, who joined Indy NXT last season with Andretti Global, broke through with her first podium last month on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Winning the pole Saturday was an indication she had the pace to win.

“Everyone gets better. Everyone can develop,” said Chadwick, who took some time getting up to speed in the series but began to turn the corner mid-2023.

“I feel like we’re just getting better and better. I have a great group of people around me helping me, Andretti. There’s no reason why we can’t keep improving. I don’t know why you get labeled something straight out of the box. We’re just getting stronger. That’s all I’m focusing on.”

Another British driver, Pippa Mann, was the first woman to win in what was then Indy Lights on the Kentucky Speedway oval. Mann joined the winner’s interview by Zoom to offer her congratulations.

“Female drivers can be just as talented as men, just as Jamie is proving,” said Mann, a seven-time Indianapolis 500 starter who coaches other drivers. “With the opportunity and the equipment and the talent, we could win races and championships. This is why it means so much for me to see Jamie out there succeeding.”

Jamie Chadwick leads the Indy NXT field Sunday, June, 2024, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Chadwick led every lap from the pole to become the first woman to win in the series since 2010.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jamie Chadwick wins at Elkhart Lake's Road America in Indy NXT