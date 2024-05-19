Victory parade for Oxford United after promotion win

Oxford United ended a 25-year absence from English football's second tier on Saturday [PA Media]

Oxford United will continue the promotion celebrations with an open-top bus parade through the city.

The team was promoted to the EFL Championship for the first time in 25 years after a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Oxford City Council announced a victory parade would take place on Monday, starting at The Plain at 17:55 BST and traveling over Magdalen Bridge and along the High Street to Oxford Town Hall.

Leader of the council Susan Brown said she was "delighted to welcome Oxford United to the Town Hall to celebrate".

Fans are being encouraged to line the full length of the route and not congregate at St Aldate's.

The council said there will be no public speeches or stage.

Oxford City Council will also be flying the Oxford United flag over the 1930s extension to the Town Hall on Monday to mark the club's promotion.

More than 31,000 fans cheered on the team at Wembley Stadium [PA Media]

Jim Goddard, head of safety and operations at Oxford United FC, said: "We are all now looking forward to celebrating with the city of Oxford as we honour Des Buckingham and his team for their efforts.

"I would like to offer my thanks to all those involved for helping to create this event."

Oxfordshire County Council leader Liz Leffman offered her "warmest congratulations" to the team.

"It has been a long journey for the club since the days of non-league football," she said.

"It's wonderful to see the U's back to this elevated level of English football and it was great to see the joy of the fans."

There will be road closures for the duration of the parade at Longwall Street and the junction of St Aldate's and Pembroke Street.

Other roads will be closed on a rolling basis as the parade progresses.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

Related Links

More on this story