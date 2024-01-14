Victory over Syracuse marks UNC’s third 100-point game of season

UNC’s 36-point victory over Syracuse, on Saturday afternoon, was about as dominant a win fans have watched this season.

Five separate Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by 22 points from RJ Davis. Carolina led by 22 at halftime and played EVERYONE on its roster, including sparsely-used Creighton Lebo, Duwe Farris and Rob Landry, with Landry knocking down a 3-pointer.

Major points to UNC head coach Hubert Davis for using his entire bench, something he struggled to do last year.

Carolina’s victory was the third time it reached 100 points already this season, with all 100-point wins coming at home. For those in attendance at The Dean Dome, that means discounted Bojangles biscuits.

Y'all wanted biscuits? 𝐘'𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐆𝐎𝐓 𝐁𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐈𝐓𝐒 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/dQ9IqZYVVL — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) January 13, 2024

UNC’s first 100-point contest came the week after Thanksgiving, when it held off fifth-ranked Tennessee, 100-92, in the newly-formed ACC-SEC Challenge. Carolina’s second 100-point outing came just before the New Year, with a 45-point drubbing of Charleston Southern.

The Tar Heels scored 100 points three times last year as well – against Charleston Southern, Alabama and The Citadel.

Wednesday night provides another golden opportunity for UNC to reach the century mark, with a 9 p.m. ET clash against Louisville. The Cardinals are among the ACC’s worst at 6-10, tied for last place with Georgia Tech, Pitt and Boston College.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire