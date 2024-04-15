Can victory over the Reds 'be a spring board for next season'?

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards says Crystal Palace's performance against Liverpool should give the players and fans hope of a "brighter future" under Oliver Glasner.

It was the Austrian's first league win since taking charge of the club in late February and it was done in style.

"It was a great collective performance," said Edwards on the Football Daily podcast. "And it was a much needed win and day out for their supporters.

"The fans needed that lift because it has been a pretty depressing season for them. Their noise really came through and it should give them a bit of hope that there could be a brighter future ahead.

"There have been questions about whether they will ever be more than a bottom half of the table team, so that win needs to be a spring board for next season.

"They have a new manager and although it has taken a while for him to get his ideas across, there have been some encouraging signs."

Eberechi Eze posed a threat all afternoon at Anfield, finding pockets of space to make life as uncomfortable as possible for Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

But with stand out performers comes risk.

"My worry for them is that in the summer they will lose Eze and their brilliant young players they have nurtured and produced," added Edwards.

"You want them to be the core of the new and vibrant Palace team next season, but I worry they will get poached and taken away.

"That is unfortunately the food chain in the Premier League."

