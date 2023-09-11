Victory Laps: Why we predicted Texas over Alabama all offseason

The now No. 4 Texas Longhorns made a statement in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Some of it did not surprise us.

Over the offseason, we have documented why the Longhorns should defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide. If not for a poor showing against the Rice Owls in Week 1, our confidence would have carried over to the game over the past week.

The matchup favored Texas for several reasons. Stylistically, the Longhorns had the schemes to give the Crimson Tide difficulty on both sides of the football. The increase in developed, proven talent for Texas paired with continuity telegraphed that this Texas team was a true contender to win 10 games and compete for a Big 12 championship.

Let’s look at where we were right about Texas and its matchup with Alabama.

"Texas is the better team"

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

On July 30, we told you Texas was the better team. We said the following:

“(The Longhorns) can, and should, win the rematch. Texas is the better football team. It has more offensive playmakers, a better offensive line and, at the present time, a better quarterback than Alabama.”

Correctly picked all five bold predictions

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

All five of our bold predictions came true. We told you Texas would score 30 points. Texas scored 34. We told you Texas would force two turnovers. They did that too. We told you the Longhorns would get two 30-yard touchdowns passes from Quinn Ewers and land one deep shot. Four Longhorns had a reception of 30 yards or more including two touchdowns on deep shots to Xavier Worthy and the game-sealing touchdown to Adonai Mitchell.

Texas pass rush and secondary was going to have a good day

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field ahead of the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

We told you that the Texas defensive line and secondary were better than their Alabama counterparts. Ahead of the matchup we noted that Alabama’s offensive line looked particularly vulnerable in pass protection and the Longhorns could have a good day. Texas had five sacks.

"Texas has the better player (at quarterback)"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

On February 15, we told you Texas would have the better quarterback and should beat Alabama on the road. In addition, we mentioned Quinn Ewers was more equipped to move the ball against Alabama compared to last season. The game bore out those notions as true.

Texas saved its best for 'Bama

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Some suggested that Texas did not save plays for Alabama. That assertion was absurd. We told you Texas prepared for Alabama all offseason camp. There was confidence that Texas would have a more creative product for the Texas-Alabama game. It’s fair to say the Longhorns were much more creative against the Crimson Tide after Saturday’s dominant victory.

"Texas has the better offensive and defensive play caller"

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

We told you Texas would build an early lead and win because it has the better offensive and defensive play caller and the talent to make it happen. Boy, was that ever the case. Sarkisian schemed up and early lead. What we didn’t see coming was Texas winning the fourth quarter, 21-8. Texas didn’t just execute the plan. The Longhorns dominated.

"Texas is different"

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

We told you this Texas team is different than past Longhorns teams of the last decade, and that it would result in a more predictable product. The culture change was evident well before the Longhorns took the field in Tuscaloosa. Texas’ culture outclassed Alabama’s in the first double-digit victory there of the Nick Saban era.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire