'Victory would help restore pride'

[BBC]

The FA Cup final is now Manchester United’s biggest game of the 2023-24 season, after finishing eighth in the Premier League and failing in Europe.

It is more important than last year's final against Manchester City because of what came before it. United had ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and fans were happy as we collectively sang the praises of Erik ten Hag.

Fast forward 12 months and a lot has changed, yet we are left with the same two finalists at Wembley in the FA Cup.

I refuse to believe the club's hierarchy will pin Ten Hag's job on one match, although Ineos are likely to make demands before this season's finale, even if United go into it as underdogs.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's driving force at United are keen to see the right mentality on the pitch, as much as they want to see Ten Hag bringing the FA Cup back to Old Trafford.

United have not been able to deny their neighbours any league titles in recent years, which is something we need to see change as the Reds take a new direction. It would bring added joy to our success if it meant denying City the Double.

Victory at Wembley would go a long way towards restoring pride in the team after a loss of belief throughout the season.

On Saturday, it is our job, as fans, to continue our support of the manager and his team. Hopefully, the players can repay us somewhat following a difficult campaign.

Que sera, sera...