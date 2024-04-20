Victory Christian outlasts Ada after long soccer battle

Apr. 20—After 100 grueling minutes of soccer, the Ada High boys team was tied with private-school powerhouse Victory Christian in a Thursday night home match.

However, in the end, the Conquerors finally conquered Ada 1-0 in overtime after a wild series of penalty shootouts.

The Cougars, which had defeated Wagoner 4-3 in another overtime contest on the road earlier this week, are now 8-5 overall and 3-3 in District 4A-3 play. Victory Christian improved to 6-5 and 4-2.

"The boys lost after an incredible effort in penalty shootouts after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. Both teams held each other scoreless after 100 minutes of play," Ada head coach Cole Jones told The Ada News. "I can't express in words how hard we fought."

In the girls' opener, Victory Christian shut out Ada 2-0. Wagoner had edged the Lady Cougars 2-1 earlier this week. The Ada girls dropped to 7-6 overall and 3-4 in District 4A-3 action. Victory Christian improved to 8-5 and 5-1.

"The girls lost in a hard fight," Jones said.

Jones announced he was resigning as the head coach of the Ada High Soccer teams after the season.

"I couldn't have asked for a better time than these past 13 years coaching these boys and girls of the Ada High soccer program. The parents and players have been incredible," he said.

Both teams will wrap up their 2024 spring seasons at Weatherford next Tuesday.

"Tuesday night will be the last games I coach with Ada soccer. I have the utmost respect for all of the Ada City Schools administrators and the Ada community for their great support along this wonderful journey," Jones said.

BOYS

Ada honored seniors Sajjad Hyder, Colton Scull, Agustin Palma, Blake Vick, Carlos Morales, Emilio Benton, Caden Mitchell and Tyler Walker during Senior Night activities.

"The seniors on this team have been phenomenal. They have all taken this program one more step forward," Jones said.

In the victory over Wagoner, Ada got three goals from Mitchell and another from Walker.

"Caden Mitchell scored two of his goals in regulation and then capped off the night with the winning goal in overtime," Jones said. "Tyler Walker scored from a corner kick sent in by Steven Stout."

"Emilio Benton, Agustin Palma, and Blake Vick really played well as did the rest of the team in this game," Cole said.

GIRLS

Two Ada seniors — McKayla Rios and Isabell King — were honored during the Senior Night ceremony.

"The team was led by McKayla and Isabella — not only last night but the entire year," Jones said.

Against Wagoner, Rios scored first in the matchup to put Ada on top 1-0 after a nice assist from Nina Benton.

"Wagoner scored off of two great shots to come back and win," Jones said. "The girls played very hard as usual. I am happy with their effort and they continued to get better all spring."