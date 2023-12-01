A victory 25 years in the making: FAMU welcomes postseason football back to Bragg Stadium

25.0246 years.

Or, more specifically, 9,134 days.

That’s how long it has been since the Florida A&M Rattlers played a postseason football game at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

That all changes on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll's fifth-ranked Rattlers (10-1) host the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game on Ken Riley Field at Bragg against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-5).

It will be the first postseason game at Bragg since the 1998 NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) first round, when FAMU beat Troy State (now Troy) 27-17 to advance.

The game will be televised game on ESPN2.

“It’s very special for us,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said of hosting the SWAC title game.

“I’m looking forward to another packed house. The atmosphere will be electric. We want to make sure we send our seniors off the right way. These guys know what’s at stake. It’s championship football now, and I’m blessed to go to war with them.

“I look forward to doing something that hopefully won’t take 25 years to do again."

Legendary FAMU football coach Billy Joe led the Rattlers to victory in the last postseason game at Bragg a quarter of a century ago.

Joe, known for his acclaimed Gulf Coast Offense, spent 11 years at FAMU (1994-2004). He went 86-46 with five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championships and six Division I-AA playoff appearances during his tenure.

Joe said following his 1998 team’s Division I-AA tournament run, he hoped they would get more chances to host at Bragg. Most notably when FAMU was three points away from reaching the 1999 championship game, faltering to Youngstown State 27-24 in the semifinals.

The 1999 FAMU football team was the program’s last to win 10 games prior to this season.

But the opportunity for Bragg to be a playoff venue never happened again for Joe’s Rattlers. That's why he’s proud that postseason football is returning.

“I’d like to congratulate and commend coach Willie Simmons and his assistants for an outstanding job this year and previous years as well,” Joe said from his Birmingham home in a phone interview with the Tallahassee Democrat.

“We’ll do a great job with Prairie View. I wish coach Simmons and his staff nothing but the best when they lock horns with Prairie View this weekend at Bragg.”

FAMU seniors hope to secure SWAC superiority in final game at Bragg Memorial Stadium

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) takes a photo with some little Rattlers after defeating the West Florida Argonauts at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Rattlers starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa has only been at FAMU for two years.

But he's had a remarkable career.

The graduate student was named the SWAC’s 2023 Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week and boasts an 18-3 record as a starter since transferring from Vanderbilt.

Moussa was honored alongside approximately 30 classmates for Senior Day three weeks ago. But he didn’t dress out that game as a measure to rest him for the Florida Classic versus Bethune-Cookman and this Saturday's SWAC title game.

“This is another step on the ladder,” Moussa said of playing at home for the conference championship.

“It better be packed out rain or shine.”

Moussa’s family will travel from California to see him play his final home game.

“When I look back, it’ll be bittersweet because this place has been good to me,” Moussa reflected. “I’m so thankful for FAMU for every opportunity and the fans for supporting us for every game.”

Left to right: Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Major and defensive backs Javan Morgan, Eric Smith, and Lovie Jenkins celebrate Smith's interception versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023.

A win for FAMU would earn the team's 20th consecutive victory at Bragg, the second-longest active home streak in the FCS behind Montana State’s 26. Extending the streak would also clinch FAMU’s first SWAC football championship since joining the league in 2021.

Cornerback Eric Smith has been there during the streak's every step of the way.

He’s one of the longest-tenured FAMU players, alongside wide receivers Nick Dixon and David Manigo and offensive lineman Cameron Covin as part of Simmons’ first Rattlers recruiting class.

The quartet experienced two defeats at Bragg as freshmen in 2018, but has helped the Rattlers to four years of domination.

“We want to keep the streak going,” Smith, who earned his first all-conference selection this season, said. “Bragg’s environment is one of a kind from the fans to the student section. Everything feels in place. It’s going to be jumping on Saturday.

“It’s home.”

Willie Simmons knocking on door of FAMU football coaching greats

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons smiles while coaching a game. The Rattlers defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs 30-7 at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The FAMU-PVAMU SWAC title matchup has an HBCU Celebration Bowl appearance hanging in the balance.

The Celebration Bowl, started in 2015, decides the Black College Football National Champion.

The SWAC winner plays against MEAC champions Howard at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 16.

Joe likes FAMU’s chances to clinch the program’s first Celebration Bowl appearance. The Rattlers handily beat Prairie View 45-7 in their homecoming game Oct. 28.

“Willie is in the right place at the right time, and he’s doing an extremely great job of putting it all together to make FAMU great again,” Joe said. “I think he’ll take FAMU to the Black College Football National Championship.”

William Bell. Herman Neilson. Jake Gaither. Rudy Hubbard. Ken Riley. Billy Joe. Joe Taylor.

Simmons can join those names to become the eighth FAMU coach to bring a conference title to Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse's trophy case.

“To be mentioned in the same breath as those all-time greats is a humbling feeling,” Simmons said.

“We want to continue to make those guys proud because they’re all proudly watching the Orange and Green for what we’ve been able to do. They’ve been mentors to me and guys that I’ve heavily leaned on, especially in my time here as FAMU’s head coach.

"I just want to continue to live up to that great legacy.”

How to Watch Florida A&M (10-1) vs. Prairie View A&M (6-5) SWAC Championship Game

Florida A&M defensive backs Jalen Glaze (left) and Lovie Jenkins celebrates Glaze's first college interception against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to watch: ESPN2

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

