Victor's Nick Leonard celebrates birthday with game-winning TD: Section V's top games from Saturday

Birthday boy Nick Leonard couldn't have received a better gift.

Victor's unbeaten football team sang "Happy Birthday" to the senior tight end after he caught the game-winning touchdown of a 20-19 win at Churchville-Chili Saturday afternoon. Coach Geoff Mandile's Blue Devils (6-0) trailed 19-7 and never led the Section V Class A contest until the last 62 seconds, when Leonard came down with the two-yard touchdown reception.

Victor senior quarterback Jake Loughlin threw two touchdowns after replacing Eric Torres III in the third. Loughlin's fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Ryan Fronczak sparked the comeback. Senior Adam Ruffalo's first quarter kick return touchdown tied the game at 7. His 23-yard reception to the Saints' eight-yard line set up Leonard's game-winner. Linebacker Dre Yeomas was a human missile blitzing through Churchville's line on the last drive. James Ricigliano, Shane Kisielewski Jamison Riley and Jackson Tucker all made key defensive plays in the fourth.

Churchville-Chili coach Dennis Pynn's Saints (4-2) owned the first half. Running back Ricardo Lagares' second touchdown gave the hosts a 12-point lead in the second. Quarterback Chase Shepanski's 37-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Campbell over double coverage was another highlight. The tide turned early in the fourth, when Churchville was on the verge of a three-possession lead but instead lost a fumble at Victor's four-yard line.

"Most of all we're resilient and we have some heart on this team," Leonard said. "No matter the mental mistakes and physical mistakes, you can't really teach heart. That's what we've got here."

GAME@VictorFootballB comes back to win 20-19. Idk how Nick Leonard caught this pass but this is the game winner with about a minute left. @DandC @jjDandC @SecVFootball pic.twitter.com/afeAXOVYbH — Marquel Slaughter🌊 (@MarquelSports) October 7, 2023

University Prep 41, Rush-Henrietta 14

UPrep is heading into its next game like it did for this matchup in Section V Class AA, as a strong-looking and undefeated team.

This was the third time the 6-0 Griffiths scored 40 or more points this season. UPrep defeated Fairport 47-11 last week.

The next game for the No. 1 team in the section's Class AA standings is October 13, 7 p.m. at the Rochester Community Sports Complex against Penfield. That is Senior night for UPrep.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 31, Geneseo/Mount Morris 0

A three-game losing streak for the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is over.

The skid by the two-time defending Section V Class D champions began shortly after losing senior Bodie Hyde to injury. Hyde was named to two Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Small School Teams by coaches in Section V.

'It's good to get one back in the W column," Oakfield-Alabama/Elba coach Tyler Winter said. "These boys have been working hard. I'm glad they got to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

"However, we need to stay grounded and stay the course. Class D is wide open this year. We keep saying the team in our class who has the best October is going to really like their November."

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (3-3) defeated Geneseo/Mount Morris (0-6) in the season-opener for both teams 55-14.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top games from Saturday Oct. 7 2023