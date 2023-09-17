How the Victorians invented colour

Ramon Casas - Young woman, from the Ashmoleon's Colour Revolution exhibition

In the Ashmolean, look out for a reclining woman reading a book. She may be wearing a black dress, but she is surrounded by vivid bursts of colour: a rich green sofa, a yellow-jacketed book, not to mention her warmly coloured lips and copper-coloured hair. It’s a portrait of the Parisian model Madeleine Boisguillaume, painted in 1899 by the Spanish artist Ramon Casas (Decadent Young Woman, After the Dance), and included in the Oxford museum’s upcoming exhibition Colour Revolution: Victorian Art, Fashion & Design.

Yet if you were to imagine a similar scene set in the exact same year, but across the Channel, it would surely be cast in more sombre shades. For that we can partly blame the woman whose name that British era bears: Queen Victoria, who went into mourning for the death of her husband in 1861 and continued to wear black until her own death in 1901.



Another culprit for the belief that the Victorians lived a monochromatic existence is the black-and-white photograph. Although people are aware colour photography was not commercially available in the 19th century, there’s still a lingering perception that all Victorian life was bleak and smoggy.



In 2020, the Charles Dickens Museum in London mounted an exhibition by photographer Oliver Clyde of “colourised” photographs of Dickens (who also happens to be my great-great-great-grandfather). This was achieved by taking photographs of several of my male Dickens cousins, in order to create a realistic skin tone, and, by researching, with the museum’s curators, to find out what colour Dickens’s clothing had been (courtesy of letters, diaries and tailors’ bills). The first time I saw the photos, I found it unsettling to see my ancestor looking like someone I might have grown up knowing. They made him come alive in a way that few actual images of the time manage to do. Here was a person so well known from black-and-white images as the archetypal Victorian novelist, suddenly looking like some eccentric dandy who might have an Instagram account today.



It’s time to stop seeing a period of British history that contained so many groundbreaking artists and designers as lacking in colour. The Ashmolean’s exhibition seeks to persuade us that our Victorian ancestors lived in just as colourful a world as their European neighbours at the time, and as we do today.

Vivien, Frederick Sandys, 1863, from the Ashmoleon's Colour Revolution exhibition - Bridgeman Images

One of the earliest colour revolutions began in 1848, with the creation of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, and their technique of painting on a wet-white background to make the colours appear achingly vibrant. The art world was shocked. French artist Eugène Delacroix (himself no stranger to colour) wrote in his journal “I am really astounded by Hunt’s sheep”. William Holman Hunt’s 1852 painting Our English Coasts (also known as Strayed Sheep) still inspires similar comments: one of my students on a field trip through Tate Britain described the colour as “neon tennis-ball yellow”.



It is fairly well known that the gorgeous greens so associated with the Pre-Raphaelites and especially their successors, the Aestheticists, were created using arsenic, but what is less well known is how many other colours were also laced with the poison. When researching my 2016 book Bitten by Witch Fever on the ubiquity of arsenic in Victorian interior design, I was shown the collection of 18th- and 19th-century wallpapers at the National Archives in Kew. Even allowing for fading over the years, the richness of the original colours could still be perceived. And when they were analysed, so many of them tested positive for arsenic: reds, golds, yellows, blues, pinks, oranges, and purples.



The Victorians knew full well that arsenic was dangerous. Not only did they keep it in their homes for poisoning vermin, but one of the most popular arsenical colours was even named “Paris Green” after the arsenic used to poison rats in the sewers of Paris. By the middle of the 19th century, the search was on for new, and less deadly, colours.



The most significant breakthrough was made by accident: in 1856, William Perkin – a student of the Royal College of Chemistry – was attempting to create a synthetic quinine, a vital substance in the fight against malaria. Perkins was using coal tar in his research and while he was frustrated in his attempts to make quinine, he realised he had created a substance that coloured his jars purple. In its natural form, purple was one of the most expensive dyes to produce, hence its centuries-long association with royalty and religion.

English dress from the late 1860s, part of the Colour Revolution exhibition at the Ashmoleon - Ellie Atkins

Perkins was just 18 when he created the colour known as “mauveine”, but he had the business acumen to patent his discovery. Before 1856, purple clothing was so expensive it was the province of the super rich. Within just a few years of the creation of mauveine, newspapers were complaining how vulgar purple had become; it was being worn by everyone.

In September 1859, an article entitled “Perkin’s Purple” appeared in All the Year Round (a popular magazine edited by Dickens). “As I look out of my window now, the apotheosis of Perkin’s purple seems at hand – purple hands wave from open carriages – purple hands shake each other at street doors – purple hands threaten each other from opposite sides of the street; purple striped gowns cram barouches, jam up cabs, throng steamers, fill railway stations… We shall soon have purple omnibuses and purple houses.”



The discovery of mauveine began a craze for creating new colours and, in 1862, a whole new colour wheel of aniline dyes, all based on coal tar, went on display at the London International Exhibition, held in South Kensington. Amongst the 28,000 exhibitors (from 36 countries) was William Morris’s company, which at this stage was still using arsenical colours in its wallpapers and textiles. With the creation of new synthetic dyes, everything changed in the worlds of fashion, textiles and home décor – and even Morris himself, who continually refused to believe that arsenic wallpaper posed any dangers, bowed to public pressure and began using arsenic-free pigments.



One of the exhibits in Colour Revolution is an intensely purple daytime dress, made from aniline dyed silk, owned, worn and lovingly preserved by a young woman from Leicester, Mary Eleanor Cunliffe, the daughter of a Baptist minister. Another exhibit is a purple crinoline, dating from the 1860s: this new dye was now so cheap, it was possible to dye underclothing, just for the fun of it. What struck me, upon seeing these clothes, was how bright the colour is. I had mistakenly thought of mauveine being similar to the colour mauve. In reality, it is more akin to imperial purple, a fabulously succulent colour that would have stood out like a brilliant jewel as Cunliffe walked around Leicester, no doubt the envy of her friends.

Colour Revolution at the Ashmoleon - Ellie Atkins

The 19th century saw a seismic shift in male and female fashion. In the past, it had been men’s fashion that was more daring. During the reign of Queen Victoria, however, men’s fashion became increasingly serious, whereas women’s clothing grew ever more gorgeous. As the women’s movement gained in momentum, female clothing seemed to shine forth with enthusiasm, proclaiming that women were no longer to be kept in the shadows. An 1877 Punch cartoon, “True Artistic Refinement”, depicts a society hostess attempting to introduce a foppish young man to a fashionable young woman. The man’s shocked response is “But – a – she affects aniline dyes, don’t you know! I wreally couldn’t go down to suppah with a young lady who wears mauve twimmings in her skirt, and magenta wibbons in her hair!”



The most surprising items I was shown were pairs of vividly coloured stockings: shocking pink, electric blue, rich red, or in clashingly garish stripes like seaside rock. They were so similar to the adverts for brightly coloured tights, with which my social media pages seem constantly to bombard me today. Would most people have had any idea that Victorian women were strolling around with such flirtatiously coloured stockings beneath their petticoats? As Sue Stanton, Textiles Conservator at the Ashmolean, explained, despite our long-held belief that Victorian women never dared show an ankle, this jewel-coloured hosiery suggests that, by the second half of the century, women were wearing such stockings in the assumption that a daringly clad ankle would shine through with colour, as the wearer swished her skirts along the streets.



The 19th century also witnessed a revival in the love of medieval arts, inspired partly by modernised editions of Thomas Malory’s 15th-century work Le Morte d’Arthur, and perhaps heralded by the decision, following the burning of the Houses of Parliament, to rebuild them in a neo-Gothic style. This led to a new fashion for stained-glass windows, in homes as well as churches, and for medieval-inspired furniture, such as The Great Bookcase (1862), designed by William Burges and decorated by Burges and others (including Edward Burne-Jones, Dante Rossetti, Simeon Solomon, Albert Moore and Henry Holiday) in an almost overwhelming fusion of colours.

John Ruskin, Study of a Kingfisher, 1871 - Ashmoleon

One of the ironies of the new synthetic colours was the inevitable backlash once they were seen everywhere. William Holman Hunt was among the artists complaining that paints had become unreliable and were less exciting to use. In 1875, he wrote: “Roberson’s tube of Orange Vermilion, which I used without suspicion because 25 years ago they sold this colour absolutely pure, is adulterated with 10 percent of villainy, the greater part lead, which has blackened so rapidly… that I nearly went crazy.” Hunt spent decades calling for improvements and formed a cooperative of artists who shared his passion for hand-ground paints.



As for the world of fashion, the complaints were not with the colours themselves, but with the fact the new dyes were so cheap almost anyone could afford to bedeck themselves in brilliant clothing. As London threatened to overwhelm Paris in its adoption of fashionable colour, the French critic Hipplolyte Taine wrote peevishly of how “outrageously crude” was the coloured clothing he had seen in London, “overdone, loud, excessively numerous colours, each swearing at the others”. He was appalled to see women he described as “shopkeepers’ wives” dressed in finery he felt appropriate only to high-class Parisiennes. Taine was a snob. But at least he couldn’t doubt the mania for colour that had swept the nation.

Far from what those severe, smoggy images taught at school suggest, the late Victorian era was the most colourful period in history.

Colour Revolution: Victorian Art, Fashion & Design is at the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford (ashmolean.org) from Sep 21 to Feb 18; Dickens and Travel by Lucinda Hawksley (Pen & Sword, £22) is out now