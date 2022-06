Sooner Scoop

As Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser continues to build his culture with the Sooners, one way it’s going to stick is through recruiting. After a quality 2022 class has been signed, Moser just struck it big for the 2023 class with the commitment of forward Jacolb Cole. Cole, ranked No. 65 by Rivals, announced his pledge Saturday and becomes the first commitment for OU for 2023.