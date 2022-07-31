Victoria Vivians with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Victoria Vivians (Indiana Fever) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/31/2022
Victoria Vivians (Indiana Fever) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/31/2022
Former UFC champ Julianna Peña will need plastic surgery after her title-fight loss at UFC 277.
Henrik Stenson’s decision last week to sign up with the Saudi rebel circuit and so all but force Ryder Cup Europe to strip him of the captaincy was hugely controversial. Yet nobody can deny it was also outrageously lucrative, with a remarkably quick yield.
Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88 after a legendary NBA career that gave way to a retirement filled with playing golf.
Germany were left fuming by a “clear handball” on the goal-line by England captain Leah Williamson after their Women’s European Championship final defeat.
In desperate need of a shortstop, the Giants made a trade with the Cubs for Dixon Machado.
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
Baseball and confusion seem destined to be together.
A video board message at Saturday's practice left some fans scratching their heads.
Breaking down the teams and players who matter ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
How to join England's victory parade | Germans: furious Beauty and Beast: the two goals that turned England into champions England remembers what it is to win | Player ratings
UFC president Dana White thinks referee Dan Miragliotta made an error when he stopped Derrick Lewis' fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277.
NBA players past and present paid their respects to the 11-time NBA champion and five-time MVP winner.
James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league at-bat and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 Sunday and closed out July with 21 victories. Freddie Freeman added three hits and an RBI, passing teammate Trea Turner for the MLB lead in hits. Tony Gonsolin (12-1) bounced back from his first loss of the season as the Dodgers finished the month 21-5, tying the franchise record for most wins in July.
The Cubs traded Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to the Giants on Sunday for right-hander Raynel Espinal.
The fight was called in less than a minute, which left Derrick Lewis furious.
This is a moment James Outman and his family will remember forever!
Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. “Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”
The Giants reportedly are now considering becoming sellers at the trade deadline.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Chris Fedor: Collin (Sexton) wanted something north of 20 million annually coming into this offseason. I was told that he wanted an annual contract that started with a two, not a one. And he sees himself as a starting two guard in the NBA. Source: ...