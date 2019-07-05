Victoria Azarenka criticises 'unequal' women's tennis scheduling after Wimbledon defeat to Simona Halep

Victoria Azarenka during her singles defeat to Simona Halep on Friday - Getty Images Europe

Victoria Azarenka, a two-time major champion, has lambasted the "unacceptable" scheduling of women's tennis compared to its male counterpart.

Speaking after a bruising 6-3, 6-1 Wimbledon third-round loss to Simona Halep, Azarenka was asked whether she thought the scheduling of women's matches at grand slams was fair.

The issue has been debated for years, and was intensified at the French Open last month when Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova were shunted to the equivalent of Court 2 for their semi-final.

"Yeah, I mean, [the inequality] is very obvious," Azarenka said. "It's not only the French Open. I think grand slams have been more equal in terms of scheduling, which is not the case obviously at this year's French Open, which was unacceptable.

"And the rest of the scheduling, there is a big inequality in that, the time slots. It has to be fixed."



Azarenka, who told The Telegraph before the tournament that she is campaigning for tennis-playing mothers to be given paid maternity leave, reiterated her commitment to campaigning for women's rights on Friday night.

"Women should be getting the same scheduling, the same time slots. That's one of the main issues where we are gonna try to fight for this equality. We have been fighting a lot for equality and prize money. This is the next step, for sure," she said.

One of the arguments used to justify men being given the more attractive time slots on the biggest courts is that players like Roger Federer pull in bigger audiences.

Azarenka, however, dismissed this and suggested that a vicious cycle has developed where women lack the exposure to become as recognisable as their male counterparts.

"We can go back and give 10 years of the same exposure and the same time slots as men's get, and then we will look at those numbers and you tell me the difference, OK?" she said. "Give the same opportunity, and then let's talk about facts."

Halep, her opponent on Friday, took a different view, and suggested the lack of a credible successor to Serena Williams - including herself and Azarenka - has created a situation where a number of players need to be rotated around the main courts.

Asked if there needed to be more equality with the men's game, Halep said: "No, because many players deserve to play on main courts. We are changing a lot. If I was No 1 a few months ago doesn't mean that I have to play on Centre Court every time. Now I'm No 6, now it's normal to play on Court 2."

At this year's Wimbledon, the scheduling has been more equitable than usual, with both Court 1 and Centre Court having more women's matches than men's on Tuesday. But this sort of scenario remains extremely rare at the grand slams.