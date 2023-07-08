Victor Wembanyama has winning NBA debut in summer league

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama shoots over Hornets center Kai Jones. during the first half of an NBA summer league game Friday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Victor Wembanyama's first NBA game had a tough act to follow.

While the San Antonio rookie waited to make his NBA summer league debut Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, the game before his ended with a thrilling finish.

Jabari Smith Jr. sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to rally the Houston Rockets to a 100-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a game that saw two top-five picks unable to finish the game because of injuries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 selection, injured his right shoulder during the third quarter and did not return for Portland (0-1). He finished with 15 points and six assists.

Amen Thompson, the fourth overall pick, injured his ankle late in the game and did not return for Houston (1-0). He had 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Smith, the No. 3 pick last year, scored 29 of his game-high 33 points in the second half. Tari Eason pitched in with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Cam Whitmore contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Read more: Max Christie is making his move this summer for the Lakers

Advertisement

Shaedon Sharpe topped the Trail Blazers with 21 points. Jabari Walker had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Then Wembanyama and the Spurs finally got on the court for a 76-68 victory over the Hornets and Brandon Miller, who followed him as the No. 2 pick. Wembanyama finished with nine points on two-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists.

Summer league tickets were sold out for Friday, with all 17,500 claimed, the NBA said. The league was approaching sellouts for Saturday and Sunday as well; Wembanyama is expected to play for the Spurs on Sunday against Portland.

Wembanyama — the 7-foot-4 French teen whose debut has been hotly awaited — made headlines Thursday when Britney Spears filed a police report saying a Spurs security guard struck her while she tried to approach Wembanyama. Despite the incident, Wembanyama seemed excited when told that Friday night's game was a sellout.

Advertisement

Games continue in Las Vegas through July 17. Summer league contests are slightly shorter than regularseason games; quarters are 10 minutes each instead of the customary 12.

Lakers 103, Warriors 96

Max Christie finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to propel the Lakers (1-0) past Golden State (0-1).

Cole Swider sank five three-pointers and scored 19 for the Lakers, who shot 43.8% from three-point range (14 of 32). First-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino totaled nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Second-rounder Maxwell Lewis scored seven off the bench with four rebounds.

Gui Santos scored 25 to led five Golden State players in double figures. Reggie Perry added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brandin Podziemski, the 19th overall pick, had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.