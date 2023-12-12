Victor Wembanyama throws it down!

Things are not going well for the Spurs so far this season.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
It will be the young phenom's first missed game of the season.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
The NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament resumes Tuesday, with six of the eight spots in the knockout round — three in each conference — still up for grabs on the seventh and final night of group-stage play.
The Thunder rookie hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to send the game to OT.
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
The Eagles aren't playing anything like a division champ lately.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
Daniels was the only QB to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in 2023.