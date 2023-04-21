Victor Wembanyama, the favorite to go No. 1 overall, officially declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama, right, dazzled NBA scouts with his unique size, speed and ball-handling skills. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

What many assumed for months finally became a reality Friday. Victor Wembanyama officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is a heavy favorite to be taken No. 1 overall by whichever team wins the draft lottery.

Wembanyama made his announcement during an appearance on ESPN with Malika Andrews. Wembanyama started off his statement by thanking his coaches and family for helping him get to this point in his career. He then stated he was declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Victor Wembanyama officially declares for the 2023 NBA draft with @malika_andrews 👀



The announcement will not come as a surprise to anyone following the NBA this season. Wembanyama, 19, dazzled NBA fans all season with tantalizing highlights. His combination of size, speed and ball-handling ability is rare.

Wembanyama, listed at 7-foot-3, doesn't move like a typical big man.

Mais ? Wemby ? On aura tout vu... pic.twitter.com/gym1oiz350 — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) April 2, 2023

Wembanyama's fate will likely be set May 16. The NBA Draft lottery takes place that night, and will determine which team owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are tied for the best odds to win the top pick.

Whatever team wins the No. 1 overall pick will presumably select Wembanyama moments after the 2023 NBA Draft begins on June 22.