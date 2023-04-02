Victor Wembanyama stuns with putback dunk of his own missed stepback 3-pointer

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama is already a star. (USA TODAY Sports)

Victor Wembanyama is unlike any NBA prospect we've seen. This would likely still be true even if the 7-foot-4 French center never attempted a 3-pointer.

Sunday, the 19-year-old stunned in the Metropolitans 92’s game against A.S. Monaco Basket when he created a major play. Wembanyama shook his defender with a series of moves, missed a stepback 3 and then quickly followed up with the putback dunk.

Wemby got his own rebound for the jam 😳



Watch live on the NBA App

📺: https://t.co/b5MGDG4xqB pic.twitter.com/SBJNqoNSSx — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

Following your shot is important in the league, but it's rare to see a player of Wembanyama's stature go back up so quickly and then take off from the middle of the paint.

Regardless of how the draft order shakes out, there's a clear consensus on who will be selected with No. 1 pick, even if the "Tanking for Wemby" campaign has appeared to slow down for some teams.

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek has consistently listed Wembanyama at the top of her mock drafts and one of the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs have the best odds to land the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama shooting wing Brandon Miller are expected to go Nos. 2-3 in either order, and Miller recently declared for the draft.

Wembanyama scored 20 points in the loss on Sunday. Across 27 games, he is averaging 21 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists with no signs of shutting down ahead of the draft.