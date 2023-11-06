Victor Wembanyama highlights, updates in Pacers vs. Spurs action

The Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs and rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama on Monday night.

The Pacers (3-3) are coming off a 125-124 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in which Tyrese Haliburton tied his career high with 43 points but committed turnovers on the Pacers' final two possessions.

The Spurs (3-3) lost to the Toronto Raptors 123-116 in overtime on Sunday. Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 4 assists.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after Sunday's game that he anticipates every Spurs player being available Monday night. Devin Vassell (adductor) did not play Sunday. San Antonio Express-News Spurs beat writer Jeff McDonald posted on X to wait for the injury report to confirm the rookie's availability.

Pop was asked after last night's game if there was a plan to sit anyone tonight in Indiana. He gave a one-word answer: "No."



I'd wait for today's injury report to come out before locking in my fantasy lineup, though. https://t.co/IBm7vu2HR3 — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 6, 2023

See the phenom up close: Wembanyama vs. the Pacers: How much are tickets?

Coming to Indy: Here's what's different about the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

What channel is Pacers vs. Suns on?

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: Pacers Radio Network (93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 214 and 891, NBA League Pass, Fubo

Gregg Doyel's view: Pacers fans can't stream games due to team's wishful thinking, Bally's incompetence

Victor Wembanyama highlights

The Spurs came up short in overtime against the Raptors, but Victor Wembanyama still enjoyed another highlight-reel night.



📝 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SSIvtXut7o — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 5, 2023

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

7-4

How old is Victor Wembanyama?

19 years old

Victor Wembanyama stats

Opponent, date Stat line Mavericks, Oct. 25 15 points, 5 rebounds Rockets, Oct. 27 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocked shots Clippers, Oct. 29 11 points, 5 rebounds Suns, Oct. 31 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocked shots Suns, Nov. 2 38 points, 10 rebounds Raptors, Nov. 5 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocked shots, 4 assists

Are the Pacers favored vs. Spurs?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Pacers by 8.5 points

Over/under: 237.5 total points

Moneyline: Pacers +290, Spurs -375

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Victor Wembanyama highlights, updates in Pacers vs. Spurs action