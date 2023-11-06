Victor Wembanyama highlights, updates in Pacers vs. Spurs action
The Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs and rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama on Monday night.
The Pacers (3-3) are coming off a 125-124 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in which Tyrese Haliburton tied his career high with 43 points but committed turnovers on the Pacers' final two possessions.
The Spurs (3-3) lost to the Toronto Raptors 123-116 in overtime on Sunday. Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 4 assists.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after Sunday's game that he anticipates every Spurs player being available Monday night. Devin Vassell (adductor) did not play Sunday. San Antonio Express-News Spurs beat writer Jeff McDonald posted on X to wait for the injury report to confirm the rookie's availability.
Pop was asked after last night's game if there was a plan to sit anyone tonight in Indiana. He gave a one-word answer: "No."
I'd wait for today's injury report to come out before locking in my fantasy lineup, though. https://t.co/IBm7vu2HR3
— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 6, 2023
What channel is Pacers vs. Suns on?
TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Radio: Pacers Radio Network (93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 214 and 891, NBA League Pass, Fubo
Victor Wembanyama highlights
The Spurs came up short in overtime against the Raptors, but Victor Wembanyama still enjoyed another highlight-reel night.
How tall is Victor Wembanyama?
7-4
How old is Victor Wembanyama?
19 years old
Victor Wembanyama stats
Opponent, date
Stat line
Mavericks, Oct. 25
15 points, 5 rebounds
Rockets, Oct. 27
21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocked shots
Clippers, Oct. 29
11 points, 5 rebounds
Suns, Oct. 31
18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocked shots
Suns, Nov. 2
38 points, 10 rebounds
Raptors, Nov. 5
20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocked shots, 4 assists
Are the Pacers favored vs. Spurs?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Pacers by 8.5 points
Over/under: 237.5 total points
Moneyline: Pacers +290, Spurs -375
